FM Qureshi, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday, reported ARY News.

They discussed progress thus far made on the Afghan peace process, regional security and matters of mutual interest.

The US envoy shared with the foreing minister the outcome of the 7th round of US-Taliban peace talks in Doha and his recent engagements in Kabul.

Qureshi welcomed the progress achieved in the talks and the Intra Afghan Peace Conference in Doha in which all participants agreed upon a basic road map.

It was noted that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to reach an agreement where Afghanistan becomes a stable, peaceful and prosperous country.

They also stressed that taking the Afghan peace process forward remained a shared responsibility.

“Pakistan will continue to play its supportive role for smooth progress and successful outcome of these peace efforts,” the foreign minister said.

The US envoy’s visit to Pakistan is being considered very important as he will later proceed to Qatar for the eighth round of talks with the Taliban and try to remove differences over certain complicated issues including differences over a timeframe for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

They had started negotiations in October last year to find out a political solution to the American longest war.

Both sides had last briefly met on July 9 and later decided to take a break in the seventh round to consult leaders for a final decision.

