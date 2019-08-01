FM Qureshi, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday, reported ARY News.

They discussed progress thus far made on the Afghan peace process, regional security and matters of mutual interest.

Khalilzad briefed the foreign minister about the progress made during the seventh round of talks with the Taliban and his recent visit to Kabul.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister welcomed a joint statement issued following a session of intra-Afghan talks.

He said the intra-Afghan talks would prove to be a milestone in the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan will continue playing its mediatory role in the Afghan peace process, Qureshi reiterated.

The US envoy’s visit to Pakistan is being considered very important as he will later proceed to Qatar for the eighth round of talks with the Taliban and try to remove differences over certain complicated issues including differences over a timeframe for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

They had started negotiations in October last year to find out a political solution to the American longest war.

Both sides had last briefly met on July 9 and later decided to take a break in the seventh round to consult leaders for a final decision.

