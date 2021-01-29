FM Qureshi, US Secretary of State discuss bilateral interests as Biden administration swears in

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has Friday had a telephonic conversation with newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in which they discussed Pakistan-US relations and Afghan peace, ARY News reported.

As the two country representatives talked on, FM Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forging a comprehensive partnership with the United States based on the attainment of various mutual interests.

The Foreign Minister said peace in Afghanistan, through a negotiated political settlement, was one of the primary bilateral interests.

It was essential to have a reduction in the violence which shall lead to ceasefire and to work towards securing an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan. Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace process and remained committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s measures and recounted sacrifices suffered in the fight against terrorism, which the US Secretary acknowledged.

Secretary Blinken recalled US-Pak cooperation over the years and said the two countries have a range of areas to engage on.

The conversation between the two leaders also brought up Daniel Pearl case wherein FM Qureshi underscored it is in the mutual interest that justice is served through legal means while also highlighting steps being taken to ensure it.

Lastly, highlighting the transformation in Pakistan, the Foreign Minister stressed that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had a new vision that placed its prime focus on forging an economic partnership, building a peaceful neighborhood, and enhancing regional connectivity.

