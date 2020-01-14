FM Qureshi to visit US on Jan 15: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit the United States (US) from January 15 to 17, 2020 amid Middle East crisis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the foreign office, FM Qureshi will reach New York on 15 January 2020, where he will meet UN leadership including the Secretary-General.

The foreign minister will leave for Washington on January 16, where he will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien and other senior Administration officials.

The foreign minister will also have meetings on the Capitol Hill, besides engagements with the media, think tank community and the Pakistani Diaspora.

In the official talks, the Fm Qureshi will focus on Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach, which has been undertaken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of the recent tensions in the Middle East/Gulf Region.

The objective is to support efforts for de-escalation and resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means. The Foreign Minister’s visit to the U.S. is part of these endeavours, said FO.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while reviewing full spectrum of bilateral relationship, will underscore the value Pakistan attaches to a broad-based, long-term and enduring partnership with the U.S in line with the vision of the leaders of the two countries.

He will also brief his interlocutors on the prevailing situation in IOJ&K, especially the prolonged sufferings of the Kashmiris caused by India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

FM Qureshi will also highlight Pakistan’s role and continued resolve to support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

