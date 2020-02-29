FM Qureshi’s Qatar visit culminates in success, flies back home

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who was in Qatar’s capital of Doha on a three-day visit, wrapped up proceedings and headed back home via plane on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi attended the historic signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban as a representative of Pakistan.

Representatives from fifty countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, attended the noteworthy event.

Following successful dialogues, the United States and the Afghan Taliban yesterday, signed the peace deal, marking an end to the 18-year-war in Afghanistan.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement as representatives from each side.

According to a joint declaration released minutes before the deal was signed, the US and NATO troops will withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months.

The United States will reduce the number of US military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the US-Taliban agreement within 135 days of the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement.

It added that the Afghan government will engage with the United Nations Security Council to remove Taliban members from sanctions list by May 29.

