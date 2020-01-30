FM Shah Mahmood concludes Kenya visit

NAIROBI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday concluded his three-day visit to Kenya and left for the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the foreign minister was seen-off by Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Kenya Saqlain Syeda and officials of the Kenyan foreign ministry.

During his three-day visit, Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with the African country’s president, foreign minister, telecommunication and industry ministers.

He stressed the need to improve economic ties between the two countries. The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at training the diplomats of the two countries.

The foreign minister also met with the UN officials in the country.

On January 28, Qureshi reached Kenya to take part in the “Engage Africa” conference as part of the government’s policy of economic diplomacy.

In a video message before departure to Kenya today, he said we are moving ahead on economic diplomacy pursuing it as a principle in foreign policy.

The Foreign Minister said the Foreign Office of Pakistan is organizing “Engage Africa” Conference in Kenya to enhance trade and investment in the African continent.

The Minister said Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood will chair the conference and a delegation of about one hundred businessmen from Pakistan will accompany him.

He said important personalities of the business community in African countries have also been invited to the conference with an aim to increase the volume of trade and investment with the African countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he will call on the President of Kenya and also hold a meeting with his Kenyan counterpart.

