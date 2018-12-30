DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to bilateral ties and evolving situation in the region were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Qureshi said Pakistan will support Qatar at all levels in the upcoming FIFA world cup in 2022. He said Pakistan’s trade with Qatar has witnessed an unmatched increase last year.

Qatar’s foreign minister lauded Pakistan’s positive role to bring peace in Afghanistan and the region. He said more opportunities will be provided to Pakistani workers in Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also held a luncheon in honor of his Pakistani counterpart. The foreign minister will hold talks with Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar after the lunch.

Comments

comments