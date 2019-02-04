LONDON: Stressing that the right to self-determination is a basic right of the Kashmiri people, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday India which claims to be the world’s biggest democracy has been involved in human rights violations in held Kashmir.

Addressing the International Kashmir Conference here, he thanked the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) for raising voice against atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. “The group brought to the fore human rights violations in held Kashmir.”

“Human blood is being spilled in occupied Kashmir. The Kashmir valley is burning as the people are scared,” the foreign minister said. “Everyday reports of rape and killings come from held Kashmir.”

He said India has held the Kashmiri people hostage and occupied the area which didn’t belong to it. “Why India is carrying out genocide against the entire Kashmiri generation? Why the country claiming to be the world’s biggest democracy has imposed censorship?”

Qureshi said the right to self-determination is a fundamental right of everyone. “The entire Kashmiri generation is being oppressed,” he lamented.

Last year in January, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg had said that “military solutions” cannot resolve the Kashmir dispute between the nuclear armed neighbours – Pakistan and India.

“Personally, I don’t believe that military solutions solve problem. I believe in peaceful solutions. Participation of women and youth. You can have victory through military activity but you will always have underlying activity,” she was quoted as saying by Indian media during her speech at the inauguration of the new green Norwegian embassy in New Delhi.

The PM said her country was willing to mediate between both the countries to solve the Kashmir issue if only they were in its favour.

“Both Pakistan and India are big enough countries to try to decrease tensions without any help from outside,” she said.

Comments

comments