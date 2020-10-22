ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said on Thursday Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy deep fraternal relations and both the countries are committed to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with the foreign minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said an inaugural round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will soon be held in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan is committed to continuing its reconciliatory efforts for the establishment of peace in the region including Afghanistan.

Both the foreign ministers also agreed to increase the trade volume between the two countries.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had urged the commonwealth countries to utilize commonalities in legal and administrative systems to overcome protectionism and maintain free trade.

In his virtual address to the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, FM Qureshi had called for launching dialogue for deeper and more sustained debt relief for stronger and more sustained economic recovery.

He highlighted the challenges posed by covid-19 and emphasized the need for greater cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments