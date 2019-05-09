FM urges for effective economic diplomacy to attract foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has stressed for an effective economic diplomacy to attract foreign investment.

Qureshi was chairing a meeting in Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to review foreign policy challenges and progress in the desired objectives.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary Suhail Mehmood and other senior officials of the foreign office.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the new visa policy is yielding positive results.

He said promotion of cultural diplomacy has brought significant improvement in tourism sector.

The foreign minister said that all Pakistani missions have been given clear instructions for welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and immediate redressal of their problems.

Qureshi said that Consular Section at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been digitized so that people could be fully facilitated in attestation of their documents.

Earlier, the foreign minister and Minister of Interior Aijaz Shah held a meeting in which the issuance of e-visa and the situation of internal security were discussed.

The two ministers agreed to make the immigration process easy and effective for the overseas Pakistanis.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the issuance of on-line visa will facilitate people to visit Pakistan and also address inconvenience to the people intending to invest in the country.

