FM Qureshi urges IPU to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to play its role in resolving Kashmir dispute, ARY News reported.

Talking to IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron, who along with a delegation called on him at Foreign Office Islamabad today, FM Qureshi said Indian Hindutva ideology and unilateral illegal actions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir pose threat to the entire region.

He urged IPU and the international community to come forward to give innocent Kashmiris their legitimate right, and save them from Indian tyranny.

The foreign minister also apprised the IPU president of the steps being taken by Pakistan, including the smart lockdown, to address the global pandemic challenge.

He commended the services of Gabriela Cuevas Barron in the supremacy of parliament around the world from the IPU platform.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Kashmiri people’s struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination had taken a new turn with an indigenous political resistance movement picking up in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the occupied region’s six political parties rejected Delhi’s Aug 5 move to annex the disputed territory and forged an alliance to wage a joint struggle aimed at reviving the old status of the territory.

