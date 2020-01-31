FM, US envoy agree to push ahead with efforts for Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office to discuss efforts for bringing peace in war-torn Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

At the meeting, the two discussed Afghan peace process and overall regional security situation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The US diplomat apprised the foreign minister on details of the ongoing peace talks with Taliban, lauding Islamabad’s reconciliatory role in this regard.

FM Qureshi said a peace agreement between the US and Taliban will pave the way for intra-Afghan dialogue, which will not only portend well for Pakistan but the entire region.

Read More: Pakistan stands for peace, stability in region: FM Qureshi

He reiterated Pakistan will continue with its support for peace efforts in Afghanistan as a joint responsibility.

The two sides agreed to continue consultation to make joint efforts for Afghan peace process.

In a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington earlier on Jan 17, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said it was due to the joint peace efforts of Pakistan and the United States that after 40 years of long confrontation, the news of peace through political settlement was coming from Afghanistan.

Read More: US Secretary of State lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace in meeting with Qureshi

He said that Pakistan was playing its sincere role for the common cause of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Comments

comments