FO Advisory Council meeting discusses PM Imran’s visit to US

ISLAMABAD: An Advisory Council meeting on Foreign Affairs was held in Islamabad chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting discussed issues related to Prime Minister Imran’s upcoming visit to the US, important regional and global issues including the Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister informed the advisory council members about his recent visit to the United Kingdom, Commonwealth meeting and his meetings with counterparts from other countries.

FM Qureshi said that Secretary General Commonwealth has welcomed Pakistan’s role as an active member of the Commonwealth.

Qureshi told the participants that Pakistan was sincerely working for durable peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister especially thanked members of the Advisory Council for their unprecedented efforts regarding the multi-dimensional affairs of the council.

Earlier Shah Mehmood Qureshi reached Pakistan today (Friday) after concluding his two-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

The High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom, Nafees Zakaria and other officials of the Pakistani embassy were present to see off the foreign minister at the London’s Heathrow Airport.

