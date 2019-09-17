ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday asked Indian government to stop atrocities immediately in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Condemning the Indian foreign minister’s statement on Kashmir, Dr Faisal warned that India’s irresponsible statements could be dangerous for regional peace and stability.

In a statement, Dr Faisal said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved under the resolutions of the United Nations and as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and warned that the country will give a swift and befitting response to any aggression imposed on it.

The prime minister said that India had been committing serious crimes and grave human rights violations in the held valley for last 70 years.” The spokesperson said that Indian government was promotion crimes against minorities in the country.

Read More: European Parliament to debate on Kashmir issue today

It is pertinent to mention here that the European Parliament will hold a debate on Kashmir issue on Tuesday (today).

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a TV interview. He had said international media had rejected the Indian stance on the situation in occupied Kashmir.

He had added that Kashmiri people were staging protest all over the world against Indian atrocities and curfew.

