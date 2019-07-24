FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned Indian deputy high commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ceasefire violations took place on July 22 and 23 in Bagsar Sector along the LoC wherein 12-year old boy and a woman was martyred and four citizens got injured.

As per details, the Indian deputy high commissioner was summoned by Director General South Asia and Foreign Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, to record protest over the ceasefire violations.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations to maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

Read more: Pak serviceman martyred, four civilian injured in Indian shelling along LoC

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

Earlier, on July 3, at least five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and one was injured in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC).

“The incident is evidence of state-sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” ISPR had said in a statement.

Comments

comments