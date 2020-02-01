FO summons senior Indian diplomat over LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior diplomat of the Indian High Commission to protest over ceasefire violation at the Line of Control (LoC), ARY NEWS reported.

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Aisha Farooqui said that the Indian forced resorted to unprovoked firing at the Satwal sector of the LoC and injured 45 years old Muhammad Safeer, a resident of village Madarpur.

“We strongly condemn the targeting of the civilian population at the LoC,” the spokesman said. The foreign office further said that India is committing continuous violations at the border since 2003.

She, however, said that the neighbouring country could not divert attention from the atrocities faced by Kashmiri people through such provoked acts.

On January 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged UN Security Council to insist Indian government for allowing the return of the United Nations Military Observer Mission in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to occupied Jammu and Kashmir side of the Line of Control (LoC).

PM Imran Khan, in his Twitter messages, expressed fear of false flag operation from India and urged UNSC for sending UNMOGIP to the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) of the ceasefire line.

The premier highlighted the aggression of the Indian troops once again, saying that the occupation forces continued to target and kill civilians across the LOC with increasing intensity and frequency.

PM Khan added, “There is an urgent need for UN SC to insist India allow UNMOGIP return to IOJK-side of LOC. We fear an Indian false flag operation.”

He warned Pakistan will not remain an inactive observer if India continues its military attacks killing civilians along the LoC.

