FO briefs P-5 ambassadors about new developments on Kashmir in India

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday briefed the ambassadors of P-5 countries about the Indian aggression, new developments on Kashmir in India and deteriorating situation in the occupied valley, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the ambassadors of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (also known as the Permanent Five or P-5) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

He apprise the ambassadors that India had put the regional peace and stability at risk by revoking Article-370 of its constitution to scrap special status of occupied Kashmir. Indian aggression and use of use of cluster ammunition by Indian forces on civilian pollution along the line of control were also discussed in the briefing, said sources.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and apprised him about the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

During the telephonic conversation, Turkish president had expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied Kashmir.

PM Khan had reiterated that Pakistan would continue it’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

