FO rejects Indian claims regarding military dimension of held item

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on seizure of Pakistan-bound commercial vessel by the Indian authorities, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the claims regarding the possible dimension of the held product are factually incorrect.

Miss Farooqui said, we have noted the reports about inspection and seizure by the Indian authorities of an item from a Pakistan bound commercial vessel by the Indian authorities. In this regard, we have also been approached by the private importer in Pakistan which had imported the item.

“The item under question is a heat treatment furnace casing system which is used for the treatment of heart. It is not listed in any international export control list. Contrary to what is being claimed.

“The item was correctly declared in the relevant documentation and there was no attempt to hide or conceal any information.”

“Claims regarding the possible military dimension of the held item are factually incorrect. Similar furnaces are being used in several industries in Pakistan and the world over.”

