ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday outright rejected “officially-inspired” Indian media reports seeking to link Pakistan with a terrorist attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul.

Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui in a statement termed the attempt is “highly mischievous and condemnable”.

“Pakistan has already strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on the Gurdawara, in which so many precious lives were lost,” she said, adding places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times and the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice.

As a country that has suffered the most from and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism, including state-sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border, the spokesperson said, Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification.

“As for the motivated reports in the Indian media, these are patently designed to malign Pakistan,” the statement said.

India’s overall smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known. Seeking to implicate Pakistan in this terrorist attack is part of the desperate attempts India is making to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).”

“We are confident that such Indian ploys will not succeed in misleading the world community.”

