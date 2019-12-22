FO rejects reports of change in visa policy for IoK residents

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday rejected reports about changes in the Pakistan visa policy for the residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), ARY News reported.

“Media reports, which appeared in a section of media, about changes in Pakistani visa for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, are completely baseless and incorrect,” said foreign office in a statement.

The FO said that Pakistan’s high commission continues to issue visas to residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the visa policy of the government and related bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.

Press release by @ForeignOfficePk Media reports about change in Pakistan’s visa policy for residents of IoJ&K are incorrect pic.twitter.com/Uh0RNLZbmW — Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 22, 2019

“The high commission for Pakistan in New Delhi is also taking into cognizance the peculiar humanitarian situation, post-August 5, in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while deciding on visa applications for the residents of the region,” the press release reads.

Read More: Pakistan rejects assertions made in US-India joint statement

The foreign office said that high commission is making all efforts to facilitate genuine visa applicants, particularly for the IoJ&K residents.

“Those who fulfill the visa requirements continue to be issued visas as quickly as possible,” said foreign office.

Comments

comments