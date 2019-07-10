FO cautions against ‘speculations’ about PM’s visit to US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday cautioned against speculations regarding the purported visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States.

In a statement on Twitter, FO’s spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal wrote: “We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit. We are in close contact with the U.S. side.”

As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time, he added.

We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit. We are in close contact with the U.S. side. As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) July 10, 2019

It is pertinent to note that the US State Department has expressed ignorance about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan this month.

“The White House would be reached for confirmation of the visit”, said State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, while addressing a press briefing today.

The spokesperson said they had heard about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan but the White House has not communicated them officially in this regard.

Earlier on June 18, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, on Tuesday unveiled that PM Imran Khan is likely to pay a visit to the United States in next one to two months.

