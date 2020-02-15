FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday summoned Indian Chargé d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register strong protest over the latest ceasefire violation by Indian occupation forces along the restive Line of Control (LOC), ARY News reported.

Director-General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry deplored the targeting of innocent civilians by Indian forces.

He underscored that such senseless Indian acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms. He said such acts are a threat to regional peace and security.

A 13-year-old girl was injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a fresh ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the restive Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops resorted to the unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Neza Pir sector deliberately targeting the civilian population.

The minor girl sustained injuries after a mortar shell fell on her house in the area. Rescue officials shifted the injured girl to the nearby medical facility for treatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops responded to Indian firing in a befitting manner and silenced the Indian guns.

Read More: Women, children among 10 injured in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

Earlier on February 10, at least 10 citizens including two women and children had sustained injuries due to unprovoked firing from the Indian forces at the areas near Line of Control (LoC).

Comments

comments