FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire breach on LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over recent ceasefire breach by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector.

On May 17, the Indian forces resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing from across the LoC in Khuiratta Sector, causing serious injuries to a civilian identified as 37-year-old Muhammad Shafi.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire breach.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Foreign Office underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said.

“Indian occupation forces display complete disregard for human rights by repeated shelling and firing resulting in a large number of civilian shahadats and injuries.” It was stated that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

