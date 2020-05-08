FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors, resulting in serious injuries to six innocent civilians.

14 years old Faiza, 10 years old Seerat, 7 years old Aaiza and their mother Sona Bibi, residents of Degwar Naran village; 44 years old Abdul Majeed resident of Mandhar village; and 22 years old Muhammad Yasir, resident of Kirni village, sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces along the restive LoC on May 7.

FO spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 989 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the FO underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).”

