FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagsar Sector.

45-year-old Waheed, 55-year-old Nazima Bibi, and 12-year-old Aqeel, all residents of Khaulian village and 50-year-old Zareena Begum and 30-year-old Shaheen Begum, residents of Penga village; and 45-year-old Jamil, a resident of Bandala village, sustained serious injuries when the Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector.

Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui in a statement said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 957 ceasefire violations, she added.

Read More: Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding Gilgit-Baltistan

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the statement read.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).”

Read More: Indian troops martyr 14 year old in Occupied Jammu-Kashmir

Comments

comments