FO summons Indian diplomat, registers strong protest over LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

Pakistan has registered a strong protest against persistent ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC).

Two women among four civilians were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the fresh ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops resorted to the unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting the civilian population.

Four civilians including two women and a child were injured by the Indian firing. Rescue officials shifted the injured to the hospital for necessary medical care.

