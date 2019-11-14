FO upholds ISPR’s remarks on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Foreign Office spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal in his weekly briefing reiterated the government’s stance on the matter of apprehended Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav and dismissed all rumors and speculations in this regard, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Faisal said that they uphold what was stated by the Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG-ISPR) yesterday, with regards to speculative news doing the rounds entailing an amendment to the Army Act of the military courts to aid the caught miscreant.

DG-ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor yesterday, refuted media reports claiming an amendment in Pakistan Army Act by terming it ‘incorrect’.

Asif Ghafoor ruled out speculations over an amendment in military regulations under consideration in order to implement the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict for allowing Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file an appeal in a civilian court.

The military spokesperson though admitted that the higher authorities were mulling over ‘various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case’ related to Jadhav.

Dr Faisal continued that India’s back was against the wall due to the overwhelming evidence Pakistan had on their spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, he also added that a final decision on the matter would be made in line with the International Court of Justice’s order along with bearing in mind the law of the land.

Dr Faisal also voiced a strong protest against Israeli atrocities in Palestine and maintained that Pakistan upheld its firm stance with regards to never accepting Israel as a legitimate state.

Expressing his concerns with regards to India, the foreign office spokesperson said that he expected no good from the next-door neighbours, he also lamented the death of two youth in Illegally occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

Upon the recent ruling issued by the Indian Supreme Court over the lingering Babri Masjid dispute, the spokesperson said that the matter was a part of the agenda that came under discussion in the Organisation of Islamic Country’s (OIC) conference.

Contrary to Indian claims of this being an “internal” matter, the Babri Masjid demolition has remained on the agenda of the OIC since 1992, read the statement of the OIC panelists after the meeting concluded.

He said that the OIC had also addressed the issue in numerous resolutions and declarations, including at the summit level.

