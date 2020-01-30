Pakistan reiterates call for establishment of independent Palestine state

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Thursday that Pakistan is committed to its policy for the establishment of an independent Palestine state in accordance with the internationally-agreed parameters, ARY News reported.

Yesterday, the FO had said in its statement that Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution, as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Pakistan continues to support a just and lasting solution of the Palestinian issue, through dialogue and negotiations, that leads to the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, including the right of self-determination.”

Read: Trump leaps into Middle East fray with peace plan that Palestinians denounce

“We renew our call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” it read.

Aisha Farooqui, while addressing a weekly press briefing today, said the authorities have received reports of the delay of flight at Urumqi airport to carry the Pakistani nationals. She said that Pakistan has contacted Chinese officials in this regards.

Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Around 200 Pakistanis stranded at Urumqi airport

“The authorities are ensuring the registration of all students in China. All students are in contact with the embassy after the coronavirus outbreak,” she added.

“We have asked those nationals to contact the embassy in China who were not registered to the database. The administration officers in the universities have also raised the issue of food supplies.”

“Evacuation is not made by any country for its citizens in China. The Pakistani government will take all steps for Pakistanis residing in China. The decision to open Khunjerab Pass was postponed which will be reopened in April as per schedule.”

Read: GB govt delays opening of Khunjerab pass amid coronavirus threat

The FO spokesperson said provocative statements from India pose a threat to regional peace. She said Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has continued its work despite protests outside the building.

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Office had confirmed that Pakistani community living in Wuhan and other parts of China were safe from deadly coronavirus.

The foreign office in a statement said that over 500 students and other community members in Wuhan, and in other parts of China were safe from the coronavirus.

Read: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 170 in China

“There is no report of infection in any Pakistani community member thus far,” said foreign office, adding that the community has been reassured of full support and requested to follow health protocols issued by the Chinese authorities and stay indoors.

It said the current situation calls for greater patience and perseverance. The foreign office has advised students and community members to regularly visit the Embassy’s website www.pakbj.org.

Noting the increase in the number of cases and its human-to-human transmission, the Ministry of Health of China has put additional measures to reduce the risks associated with the viral infection.

Comments

comments