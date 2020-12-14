Dense fog affects PIA flight schedule

LAHORE: The flight schedule of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday remained affected at various country airports due to heavy fog in parts of the country especially in Punjab province, ARY News reported.

According to a PIA spokesman, the flight schedule was affected due to heavy fog and the domestic flight schedule will only be resumed after an improvement in visibility.

Flight timings of the following international flights were changed due to Fog: PK-210 Sharjah-Lahore flight will operate from Sialkot instead of Lahore due to foggy conditions at the airport. Similarly, PIA flight PK-218 will leave for Muscat from Lahore at 12:00 am midnight.

PIA flight PK-9747 Lahore-Medina has been delayed by 7 hours, PK-9715 Multan-Medina also facing a delay of 5 hours due to visibility problem caused by fog.

Likewise, PIA flight PK-9716 Multan-Medina flight will be delayed by 7 hours while PK-9748 Medina-Lahore flight will leave for Lahore after delay of 5:30 hours due to fog.

He, however, said that international flights will be diverted to alternate airports in the country having better visibility.

Domestic flight schedule

At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, four flights have been cancelled and 10 others were delayed due to dense fog and technical issues.

An Airblue flight, 416, was delayed which was scheduled to depart for Dubai. A PIA flight 306 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled. The national carrier’s flight number 302 was rescheduled to 11:00 pm to transport passengers from Karachi to Lahore.

A Lahore-bound flight from Istanbul, 714, will arrive at Allama Iqbal International Airport after being delayed. Moreover, several other flights from Dubai to Lahore were delayed.

