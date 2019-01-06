Fog blankets plains of Punjab, disrupts traffic on motorway

LAHORE: Dense fog engulfed different cities of Punjab for third day in a row, affecting traffic on motorway and national highways, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to spokesperson for Motorway Police, citizens have been advised to use fog lights on the roads and avoid unnecessary travel in the current conditions.

He said various sections of the motorway have been closed owing to poor visibility caused by thick fog that blanketed various cities of Punjab, including Chichawatni, Mian Chunnu, Lodhran, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, and Ahmadpur Sharqia.

The meteorological department has forecast rains and snowfall in parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

It said rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

On Jan 4, at least three people were killed while four others wounded in a car-bus collision on Multan road in Sahiwal. Rescue sources said the deceased, including a woman, and the injured belonged to the same family and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Motorway police can be contacted at helpline 130 for any travel guidance, the police statement added.

In winter, the plains of Punjab engulfed by a thick layer of fog affecting daily life and vehicular traffic. Poor visibility makes travel on motorways dangerous and also affects the air traffic.

According to experts the thick hazy layer understood to be winter’s fog is noxious smog carrying serious health hazards.

Comments

comments