Dense fog continues to engulf parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Dense fog has blanketed several cities of Punjab on night between Wednesday and Thursday, badly disrupting the road traffic and paralyzing routine life.

The Motorway sections from Multan to Sukkur (M5) and from Sher Shah interchange to Sham kot interchange (M4) have been shut down as visibility was down to zero metres due to dense fog.

Motorway Police have advised the drivers to use fog lights while driving.

A deep westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during the next 12 to 18 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

Rain with thunderstorms is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot and Lahore districts of Punjab today. Snowfall is also expected in Murree, while fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of central and south Punjab.

Moreover, rain with snowfall is expected in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Balochistan will experience very cold and dry weather, while Sindh is expected cold and dry weather in most areas of the province. Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh.

