Fog continues to disrupt road traffic in Punjab

LAHORE: Fog continued to disrupt road traffic in most parts of Punjab on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the motorway police, Khanewal-Multan motorway has been closed for all kind of traffic owing to thick fog and poor visibility.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab including in Chichawatni, Mian Channu and Lahore.

The fog has dropped visibility down to as low as 20 metres in Punjab, a spokesperson of the motorway police added.

The motorway police urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and advised the drivers to use fog lights while driving.

Read More: Foggy conditions hamper visibility level in several areas of Pakistan

Earlier on December 22, the plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had faced a major visibility problem due to dense fog causing problem for traffic.

Mainly Cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country today while very cold in upper areas. The Northern Areas of the country had been in the grip of very cold weather.

However,dense fog prevails in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Frost was also observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during the period.

Comments

comments