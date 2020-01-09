Dense fog continues to disrupt road traffic in Punjab

LAHORE: Dense fog continued to disrupt road traffic in most parts of Punjab on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to the motorway police, Khanewal-Multan motorway has been closed for all kind of traffic owing to thick fog and poor visibility.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab including in Bahawalpur, Gojra and Lodhran.

A spokesperson of the motorway police said that the visibility level reduce to 40 metres at the National Highway. He urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and advised the drivers to use fog lights while driving.

Earlier on January 8, Dense fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night, the weather department had said.

A deep westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 12 to 18 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department had said in its weather forecast.

Rain with thunderstorm was expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot and Lahore districts of Punjab. Snowfall was also expected in Murree, while fog was likely to prevail in few plain areas of central and south Punjab.

