LAHORE: A thick cover of fog blanketed various cities of Punjab on Thursday, disrupting traffic on motorways and highways.

According to a spokesperson for the Motorway police, the motorway sections, M-2, from Lahore to Sheikhupura, M-3 from Pindi Bhatian to Faisalabad, M-4 from Faisalabad to Gojra and M-4 Extension from Khanewal to Multan have been closed for traffic due to thick fog.

He said visibility has reduced to 20-30 meters owing to fog in the plains of Punjab and Sindh.

The Motorway police have advised people not to travel unnecessarily and turn on fog lights while travelling. They have been further instructed to contact the Motorway police at 130 to get updates about the foggy conditions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Metrological Department said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today. However, light rain (with light snowfall over hills) is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Whereas, foggy conditions are likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh at night and in the morning.

It said a westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and may persist till next 24-36 hours. The weather department predicted similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of the country.

