Lahore-Sialkot motorway closed owing to dense fog

LAHORE: The Sialkot-Lahore motorway (M-11) has been closed for vehicular traffic owing to dense fog on Friday night, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab Highway Patrol’s (PHP) additional inspector general of police,, the Lahore-Sialkot motorway was closed for all kinds of traffic after the visibility level dropped as low as 50 metres in the area. The decision has been taken in the better interest of the commuters, he added.

The police officer advised the people to avoid traveling on M-11 amid foggy conditions.

Earlier on January 17, Dense fog had engulfed motorways and the National Highway in various parts of Punjab and Sindh causing poor visibility.

However, Motorway section M-1 from Burhan to Swabi had been opened for vehicular traffic due to improved visibility. Motorway section M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin had also been opened after improvement in visibility range.

Motorway section M-3 from Faizpur to Abdul Hakeem had been closed for traffic due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, a spokesperson of the Motorway Police had said. Motorway section M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan had also been closed for vehicles for the same reason, he added.

