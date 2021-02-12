PM directs to ensure availability of food items at lowest possible rates

LAHORE: In a bid to provide relief to the common man, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to ensure the availability of essential food items at the lowest possible rates in the markets, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a review meeting in Lahore regarding enhancing the number of fruit and vegetable markets in Lahore, PM Imran directed to end the unreasonable difference in market and retail prices of the food items.

He instructed the concerned authorities to take measures to bring down wheat flour prices and ensure stability in the prices of essential items. PM Imran said that it should be officers’ top priority to ensure eliminate the unreasonable rise in the prices by strictly monitoring the ups and downs in the rates of kitchen items.

The prime minister said bringing ease to the lives of poor and destitute people is the top priority of the government. He also directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for strengthening of the provision of wheat and the system of flour prices to avoid any disturbance in the future.

Earlier on February 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the provinces to ensure that commodities at a retail level were being provided to consumers at officially notified prices.

Chairing a high-level meeting in the capital, he had instructed that strict action be taken against the officials concerned in case of any neglect.

