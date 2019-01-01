Food samples collected from three eateries as minor dies after consuming chips

HYDERABAD: The food samples from four different eateries located in the Cantt market were collected for laboratory tests while their managers were also taken into the custody by police.

According to details, a police team led by Cantonment Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdullah Lak took the action following the death of a three-year-old boy, Umer, who died yesterday after reportedly consuming potato chips along with his twin sister from a food corner.

The boy’s sister, Aleeza, was also in a critical condition but she was saved as her stomach was washed timely at a hospital. Her condition is said to be stable now.

The officials from the food section of the Cantonment Board Hyderabad (CBH) sealed three suspected eateries and collected 30 samples.

The samples has been sent to a laboratory in Quetta for chemical examination, officials said.

According to ARY News’ correspondent, Nasir Hassan, the father of the children said his children fell unconscious, after having alleged poisonous chips from the market.

This is not the first time that incompetency of Sindh Food Authority has cost live of a child, on November, 10, the two brothers breathed their last shortly after dining at the restaurant while their mother, Ayesha, was also hospitalised at South City Hospital.

Forensic report had confirmed that the deaths of two children had resulted from food poisoning.

