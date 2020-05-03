12 foods to boost your immune system to fight coronavirus

Overall 1.1 million people have recovered from novel coronavirus or COVID-19 out of the 3.45 million people who contracted the virus globally and health experts believed most of them were able to survive the disease due to their strong immune system.

So here are some of the 12 foods you would need to boost your immune system to keep your body as healthy as possible.

Chili Pepper

The health benefits of chilli pepper are often underestimated. Chilli pepper is high in antioxidants and packed with vitamin C. It contains even more vitamin C than a lemon. You naturally wonder why they always say that vitamin C is so healthy. Well, vitamin C stimulates the production of white blood cells, which in turn ensures that your body builds up resistance.

Carrots

Carrots are not only good for your eyes, but they also give your immune system a boost. Carrots are the best source of beta carotene. That is an antioxidant that is converted into Vitamin A in your body. This vitamin ensures that you always have enough white blood cells in your body.

Eat 10 carrots every day, and you already get enough vitamin A. Besides, your skin will also thank you by incorporating carrots in your diet. Carrots help achieve healthy and radiant skin.

Oysters

Oysters work great to boost your immune system. They are packed with minerals like magnesium and zinc, which is essential for a well-functioning immune system.

Kale

Kale is a real superfood, but much cheaper than goji berries and chia seeds. By eating 125 grams of kale you achieve 90 per cent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C and 350 per cent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin A

Furthermore, kale contains a wide range of minerals like manganese, copper and calcium.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are very healthy because they are low in calories and fat and rich in minerals, vitamins and fibre. Therefore, they also count as the recommended two ounces of vegetables per day.

Mushrooms are an essential source of vitamin B2, B3, folic acid and the minerals potassium and phosphorus, making them fundamental for your immune system.

Oranges

Oranges are known to be packed with vitamin C. Vitamin C has an antioxidant function in the body and is necessary to maintain resistance. It protects our body against free radicals

Chicken soup

Chicken soup is a real classic when it comes to food when you are sick. Hot liquids such as herbal teas and soup make you feel a lot better when you are sick.

Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables of all. It contains many essential substances like sulforaphane, which activates antioxidants and enzymes in our immune cells. These immune cells prevent free radicals – aggressive substances that damage body cells – from doing their destructive work.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet Potatoes are not only very nutritious but also very healthy. Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamin A, and a right amount of vitamin C. Besides, sweet potatoes contain beta carotene which can easily be transformed to vitamin A by our bodies.

Ginger

Ginger has been used for thousands of years. Not only because of the specific taste but also because ginger has medicinal purposes. Modern scientific research has proven that the beneficial effect of ginger comes from more than 100 bioactive substances.

Ginger is anti-inflammatory and increases your resistance. If you are sick, you can drink a cup of tea with fresh ginger slices. Ginger also contains a substance that reduces nausea when you are sick.

Garlic

Garlic is super useful for your immune system. Garlic can fight bacteria, fungi and infections. It is said to contain even the most critical antioxidants in existence

These antioxidants can help to protect the immune system against colds and acne.

Almond

Almond is now at the top of the lists of super foods. It is one of the healthiest nuts you can get. Technically, almonds are not a nut, but rather a seed. This nutritious tree nut, from the same family as peaches and apricots, is known for its many health benefits.

A handful of almonds every day, about 24 pieces, can help lower ‘bad’ cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Besides, almonds are very rich in vitamin E, and this is great for your immune system. A small handful of almonds per day already provides 40 per cent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin per day. Ideal for boosting your resistance.

