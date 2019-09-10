Foolproof security arrangements are put in place for Youm-e-Ashur: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said foolproof security arrangements have been put in place with regards to Youm-e-Ashur across Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CM Sindh along with Information Minister Saeed Ghani reached New Preedy Street Lines to review arrangements of Youm-e-Ashur main procession.

The main procession emerged from Nishtar Park is on its traditional routes and will end Hussainia Iranian – Kharadar later in the day.

He said strict security arrangements have been made for the Youm-e-Ashur. “The Sindh government has tried its best to provide all possible facilities to the mourners.”

Shah also thanked the administration of the procession for extending their cooperation with the provincial government.

The chief minister later, left for Sukkur to review the arrangements of the main procession there.

Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions are being taken out in all the cities and towns of the country amid strict security arrangements made with heavy deployments of law enforcement agencies.

As part of the elaborate measures to deter any untoward incident, cellular and internet services were suspended in various cities in view of the security measures to void any untoward incident during the processions.

