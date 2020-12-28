CCTV footage shows last moments before minor girl found dead

In a bid to establish the causes behind the mysterious death of a five-month-old girl, the Australian police released a video that shows the last moments before the minor girl died. The police believe that the CCTV footage could help investigations of the baby girl’s death.

According to the details, the minor girl was last seen alive at a shopping centre in Woolloongabba, Brisbane about 5 pm on November 15 but around 8 am the very next day, she was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her house in Annerley

In the CCTV footage, a woman in pink slippers and baggy pants can be seen leaving the shopping centre with the baby in a carrier on her front.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Detective Acting Inspector Rod Watts told reporters on Sunday police believe something occurred between the afternoon of November 15 and the morning of November 16.

“Something has happened to that child which is suspicious,” he said.

“We’re not certain, as I said, the information we have is that the child was happy and healthy one afternoon, and the next morning the child was at home, but deceased with both parents.”

The baby girl did not have any signs of physical injury when police found her body, Yahoo News reported.

He added police have spoken with the little girl’s family twice, and the family no longer live in the Annerley complex.

“They’ve since moved,” Det Act Insp Watts said.

“We’ve conducted a search there days after this occurred [but] nothing of significance was found.”

