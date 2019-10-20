A footage made from surveillance chopper showed the security measures taken by Pakistan Rangers Sindh during Chehlum Imam Hussain R.A. in Karachi.



The footage obtained exclusively by ARY News correspondent, shows how Rangers’ personnel were deployed on rooftops, procession route and other places to ensure security.

Moreover, special patrolling teams were deployed and the whole procession route was also monitored by Rangers’ officers through the chopper.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions martyred in Karbala tragedy was observed on Sunday, October 20, with traditional religious solemnity, amid tight security measures countrywide.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi was be taken out from Nishtar Park, which ended at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

The whole procession route and all adjoining roads were secured by Pakistan Rangers Sindh personnel.

Sindh government had banned pillion riding on motorcycles today on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.). However, females, children less than 12 years of age, senior citizens and media persons bearing official cards as well as CNIC were exempted from this order.

