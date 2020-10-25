Web Analytics
Shocking footage of train ploughs into car stuck on railway track

A shocking footage surfaced which showed a train ploughed into a car stuck on a railway track, injuring a 55-year-old driver at an intersection in Brazil’s Barra Mansa.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in Brazil where the vehicle was dragged at least 165 feet down the railway track and came to a full stop.

The injured woman was fortunate to be alive in the accident. A man attempted to move the car forward after stepping out of the front passenger seat, whereas, a male cyclist also tried to assist him by pushing the vehicle forward as the train barreled down the track.

The train’s motorman had been signalled to stop by the passenger before he ran away from the car, leaving behind the woman inside the vehicle as the locomotive crashed into it.

The woman was treated by the fire department and didn’t suffer any injuries, reported Brazilian news outlet G1.

VLI Logistics, which according to its website operates more than 20,000 locomotives and train cars over 4,900 miles of railroad in Brazil, said that the motorman used the horn to warn pedestrians and motorists as the train approached the intersection in the Vista Alegre neighborhood.

The motorman also deployed the emergency break system, but the company said the train can still travel more than a half-mile before it comes to a complete stop, Dailymail UK reported.

