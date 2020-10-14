Govt obtains footages of Nawaz Sharif’s ‘meetings’ in London

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Wednesday claimed that they have complete details of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s meetings in London, ARY NEWS reported.

“We know whom he is visiting and holding meetings in London,” said Babar Awan during ARY NEWS programme, The Reporters, as he claimed that they had details and footages of all such meetings.

He further said that new assets of the Sharif family have been unearthed with one of the companies carrying assets worth upto Rs 25 billion. “The details in this regard will further emerge in the next week or 10 days,” he said adding that fresh revelations will be far greater than the previous ones.

Babar Awan said that everybody knows that the PML-N leaders have looted the national wealth and their entire political activity is aimed at seeking a deal for Maryam Nawaz so that she could reunite with his father in London.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is saying that his children would not go to Pakistan but asking others to hit the streets to safeguard his corrupt practices. “When he is not coming to Pakistan, how he will succeed in bring people on the roads?” asked the adviser.

The parliamentary affairs adviser said that Pakistan has a strong system in place and the public gatherings announced by the opposition parties could not bring the system down.

“The incumbent government will complete its tenure,” he said adding that they would allow the opposition to hold gatherings but any violent activity or speeches against state institutions will not be tolerated.

He further blamed Nawaz Sharif for having his hand in toppling three elected governments in the country in the past.

