Football team rescues girl hanging from cliff, video goes viral

A US college football team rescued a girl from a cliff when her hair became tangled in her climbing equipment while rappelling down the rocky side of the hill.

According to media reports, the incident recently happened in Utah, when the Dixie State University football team came across a woman dangling off the side of a Utah cliff by her hair.

Video footage that went viral on social media, shows two men and one woman pulling the woman to safety, who soon called for water.

‘The woman asked for some help and we jumped right to it. I think anybody would step up and do the same thing,’ head football coach Paul Peterson told the foreign media outlet.

The players said they were in the area gathering at the “Dixie Rock” as they do every year during their fall camp.

It was scary for a minute,” said Deven Osborne, a senior player in the team.

The woman was severely dehydrated and shocked but recovered enough to joke with the team that she would be tying her hair up next time.

