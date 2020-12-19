9-year-old tops Forbes list of Highest-Paid Youtube Stars of 2020

While the world sat at home reeling from the financial brunt of the pandemic, YouTubers continued to generate a steady stream of handsome money (albeit a little less than they made in 2019).

After a long and chaotic year, Forbes released its list of the Highest-Paid Youtube Stars of 2020 with 9-year-old Ryan Kaji leading the pack after raking in $29.5 million from his channel ‘Ryan’s World‘.

Interestingly, while the overall earnings from YouTube in 2020 are $200 million less than in 2019 thanks to COVID, Kaji actually earned $3.5 million more than last year, reported E! News.

Following close behind him on the list is a new name, Mr. Beast, with his total earnings coming in at about $24 million. Hot on his heels are the sports and comedy group Dude Perfect, making $23 million this year.

Veteran YouTubers Rhett and Link, and Markiplier rounded off the top five, making $20 million and $19.5 million respectively.

Preston Arsement came in at six with $19 million and 6-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya, who goes by ‘Nastya’ on her YouTube channel grabbed the seventh spot after making $18.5 million with a staggering 39 billion views. Blippi (aka Stevin John) occupied the eight spot with $17 million.

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik came in at the ninth spot with beauty guru Jeffree Star closing the top 10. Star dropped from the fifth spot in 2019 to the tenth this year.

