Forbes lists Pakistan one of the best countries for social entrepreneurs

Forbes, a global media company focusing on business, investing and entrepreneurship has termed Pakistan’s improvement in the social entrepreneur sector as remarkable.

The country’s overall ranking as a favorable country for social entrepreneurs has improved from 32nd place to 14th in the last three years, according to a recent survey by Thomas Reuters Foundation and Deutsche Bank’s CSR Made For Global Good.

According to Forbes, “The nation’s comeback in this category is a remarkable feat given the country was ranked #30 in 2016. The improvement of livable income may be because Pakistan has become a more open market for do-good companies to sell to the general public.”

The top ten best countries for social entrepreneurs include Canada, Australia, France, Belgium, Singapore, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, Indonesia, and Chile.

The United States stood at 1 in 2016 but its position has declined to 32nd in this year’s survey, lagging in most categories. According to Forbes, it is the biggest upset of the year.

In terms of the best place for social entrepreneurs to live, Pakistan has just tied with developed countries like Canada, Australia, and Finland.

Ease of accessing investment and women in leadership positions are the two majors factors that have helped Pakistan garner the first place in making a living for social entrepreneurs.

The data for these rankings were collected from 664 experts–with at least 12 from every country. The experts came from a variety of fields including academics, investments, policy-making, and social entrepreneurship.

