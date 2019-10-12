Armed forces fully capable to counter internal, external threats: Air chief   

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan’s Armed forces were fully capable to counter any internal or external threat posed to the integrity and sovereignty of the motherland, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, addressing passing out parade of Cadets at PMA Kakul, Mujahid Anwar said that the forces took pride in their sacrifices against war on terror and bringing peace and normalcy in the country.

He said, “The valiant Armed Forces are fully ready to respond befittingly in case of any misadventure.”

The air chief advised cadets that they have to come up to expectations of the nation by attaining the highest standards of professional excellence and personal conduct.

He congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents for successful completion of training and commission into service, read the statement.

Read More: Armed forces are fully capable to give befitting response to enemy: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier on September 6, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan while paying rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis on the Defence Day had said that on this day our valiant forces foiled the evil designs of the enemy.

In her message on the eve of Defence Day, Awan had said our martyrs were our pride who defeated a several times bigger enemy. She had said this is the most memorable day of Pakistan’s military history.

Comments

comments