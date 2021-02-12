Foreign commentators allowed to travel to Pakistan for PSL 6

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given special permission to a team of foreign commentators and production staff from abroad to cover Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the CAA has given special permission to foreigners to travel to Pakistan on the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in order to ensure a successful PSL 6 event.

A notification for the permission was issued by Director Air Transport of the CAA Irfan Sabir.

Overall 10 people including the commentators and production team will be able to travel from abroad to Pakistan after the permission. The team included six members from United Kingdom (UK), two from South Africa and one each from Austria and Zimbabwe.

The production team and commentators would reach Pakistan via a private airline’s flight and they would undergo a COVID-19 test soon after their arrival and would further remain in quarantine until the reports of the tests are received.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CAA on January 29 extended a travel ban on passengers arriving from United Kingdom (UK) other than Pakistani passport holders and updated its C category for international travel.

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA according to which category C international passengers now have to show Covid-19 report upon arrival and they will undergo another Covid test in Pakistan.

The CAA has added six more countries to the C category list. South Africa, UK, Portugal, Ireland and Brazil were the new countries included in category C.

It has notified the new categories, A & B, for international travels wherein 23 countries now qualify in the former category which means people traveling to Pakistan from them will not have to take the mandatory pre-boarding Covid test.

