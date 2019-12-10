Men trying to escape with foreign currency held at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Law enforcing authorities on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended two men accused of transporting excessive amount of foreign currency- more than the allowed limit- from the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The joint action was carried out by the Customs and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) authorities at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

According to officials, the men were trying to smuggle the foreign currency to Dubai. “Acting on a tip-off, the authorities nabbed both men from the airport,” they said adding that they were shifted to another location for further interrogation.

The amount recovered from their possession included 4000 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirhams and 70,000 Saudi riyals, which amounts around three million Pakistani rupees.

On November 01, currency declaration counters were set up at all airports around the country in an anti-money laundering move taken by the authorities following the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: NAB establishes anti-money laundering cell

The administration has established currency declaration counters at all airports of the country after directives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The decision was implemented after making amendments in Baggage Rules 2006 for the providing the declaration forms for the people travelling abroad, sources said.

Those passengers came under the category of ‘adult’ will fill the form if the person is possessing $10,000 while flying to a foreign destination, whereas, minors will be allowed to leave the country over carrying $5,000 with them.

