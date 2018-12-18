Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan boosts in November

KARACHI: Pakistan have gained foreign direct investment (FDI) of $280 million in November 2018- 74% more than previous month of October, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The country had attracted 161 million US dollars’ FDI in October.

China remained the foremost investor in November, which invested net $249.1 million, which makes up 89% of the total 280 million dollars FDI in the month.

The inflows from China apparently invested in Pakistan’s construction and power sectors, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement.

The maximum investment from China was meant for the power sector, construction and financial business in Pakistan.

China under the umbrella project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is investing $50 billion in Pakistan’s roads and railways and energy sectors a part of the China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

According to officials accounts China has so far invested around $20 billion in Pakistan.

Comments

comments